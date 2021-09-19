Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.42

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.07. Suzano shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 12,878 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Suzano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51.
About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
