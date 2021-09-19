Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.42. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

