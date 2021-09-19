SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $23.51. SI-BONE shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 133,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1,734.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.