Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSPU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

