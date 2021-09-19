Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rises By 115.4%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.55. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.