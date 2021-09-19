Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

