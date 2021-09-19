Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.