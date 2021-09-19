UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UPH opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

