ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.93 ($16.39).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €12.45 ($14.65) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.94 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market cap of $788.83 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

