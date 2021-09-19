Comparing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Beyond Air alerts:

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 319.58 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -9.14 Haemonetics $870.46 million 4.12 $79.47 million $2.35 29.88

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% Haemonetics 7.14% 17.51% 7.71%

Summary

Haemonetics beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.