Financial Contrast: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64%

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 6 6 0 0 1.50

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.59 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.32 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.32

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

