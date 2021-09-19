Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

