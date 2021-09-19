Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.95 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

