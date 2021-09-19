O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by Bank of America

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $680.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $599.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.39. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

