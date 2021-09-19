The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) to Neutral

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.86.
B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile
