The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) to Neutral

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Get B2W - Companhia Digital alerts:

B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for B2W - Companhia Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2W - Companhia Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.