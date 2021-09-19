Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

