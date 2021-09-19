HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 376.05 ($4.91) on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.89. The firm has a market cap of £76.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

