Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NYSE TAK opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $62,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

