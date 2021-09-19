Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.