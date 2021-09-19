Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.