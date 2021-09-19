Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALPAU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

