Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $22.00 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is presently 609.42%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

