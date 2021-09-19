Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) were down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 485,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,612,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$685.11 million and a PE ratio of -55.79.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

