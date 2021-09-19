Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.09

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.09 and last traded at $183.09, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.