GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.70. GreenVision Acquisition shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 145,753 shares traded.

About GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

