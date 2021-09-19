OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $66.98

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $69.76. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 2,959 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.
In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,360 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
