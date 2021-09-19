OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $66.98

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $69.76. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 2,959 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,360 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

