Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Decreases By 40.2%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AEI opened at $3.05 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

