Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

