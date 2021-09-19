Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

