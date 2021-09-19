Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,636. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

