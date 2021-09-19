Colliers Securities Comments on AstroNova, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.