Wedbush Weighs in on Virco Mfg. Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.36. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.