Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Cut by Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.