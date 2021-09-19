Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Stride stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

