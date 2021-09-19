Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rezolute, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rezolute in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

