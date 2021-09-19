FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $15.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

ALL opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

