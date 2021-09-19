MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
