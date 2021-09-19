MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

