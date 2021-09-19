North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$534.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

