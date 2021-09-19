TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$63.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$61.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.69. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

