UBS Group Reiterates CHF 79 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 79 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

