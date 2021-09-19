Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE PNE opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$222.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,939,362.50. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last ninety days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

