RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 935,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Specifically, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,698 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $860.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

