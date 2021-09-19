ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

