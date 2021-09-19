ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

