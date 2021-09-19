Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

