Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.28 ($36.80).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €35.16 ($41.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €36.32 ($42.73).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

