Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mack-Cali Realty Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.