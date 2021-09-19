Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

