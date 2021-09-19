Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
