Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 45.9%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

