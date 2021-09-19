Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 45.9%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Aben Resources Company Profile
