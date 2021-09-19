Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Drops By 41.7%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ANIOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

