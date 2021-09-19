Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.